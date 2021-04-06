Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6
Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6
Crime

FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Cameron Robert Goode

Toby Alexander Bussell

Scott Robert Iredale

Rebecca Cunliffe

Milos Leone Celli

Kerrie-Anne Bensley

Barry Christopher Rushbrooke

Amber Shawne Lewis

Yew Meng Tan

Vic Thor Smith

Cooper James Thomas Taylor

Craig Anthony Morris

Kai Charlesworth

Korry James Barnes

Leslie John Noel Jarrett

Claire Jessica Bermingham

Zachary David Travers

Cody Charles William Carr

Luke Rollinson

Shane Robert Mcburnie

Leon Andrew Murray

Willy Mcdonald

Luka Quinn Fleming

Peter James Cherry

Adrien Jean Andre Drouant

Daniel James Dron

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 6

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Premium Content Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Health University of Queensland scientists are reworking their cancelled COVID vaccine after a study revealed it could have been the world’s best weapon to fight the virus.

        Council reveals how $270m will be spent in Noosa

        Premium Content Council reveals how $270m will be spent in Noosa

        Council News Noosa Council has outlined how it proposes to spend more than $271m

        Sale of last beachfront block expected to top $7 million

        Premium Content Sale of last beachfront block expected to top $7 million

        Property The ultimate prize for Noosa investors goes up for auction

        Woman remembered for ‘unique spark’ after tragic ute death

        Premium Content Woman remembered for ‘unique spark’ after tragic ute death

        News Tributes are flowing following the devastating death of a 23-year-old woman, after...