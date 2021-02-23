Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Alois Ulk
Lewis Mark Ngatuere
Joshua David Sands
Jade Katherine West
Trevor Edwin Roy Rackley
Lucas Nikolajuk
Nicholas James Townsend
Kurt Lofgren
Robert Geoffrey Schoonder
Andrew Kevin Kirwin
Anthony Reid
Andrew Simpson
Glen John Briggs
Luke James Hawthorne
Tabitha Lee Violet Adams
Shane Anthony Wilson
Kathryn May Dorsett
James Lesley Edwards
Shannon Jai Shakespeare
Christopher Asbjorn Hargreaves
Brent Eamon Magee
