Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Glen John Briggs
Nathan George Pack
Trevor Douglas Little
Ebony Jade Griffiths
Nicolle Shannon Hirst
Jacob James Thackeray
Jasmin Ella Wills
Dylan Alan Young
Blake Adrian Pieper
Fiona Margaret Phipps
Michael James Hughes
Liam Philip Almond
Oliver Scott Hasenkamp
Jacob Anthony Briggs
Lauren Maree Donhardt
Nicholas Anthony Binns
Claire Louise Kingston
Matthew Ryan Volpe
Philip Andrew Gilmore
Paul Leonard Young
David Anthony Xerri
Dwayne Scott Mcdougall
Jake Nicholas Ravics
Paige Mary Hoy
Naiverika Pologa
Sandra Michelle Huke
Trent Andrew Underdown
Elizabeth Colleen Law
Regan Terry Baulch
Benjamin James Bryan
Melissa Jane Hughes
John Charles Topp
Jayden Michael Hrsto
Jedroy Antonio Nielsen
David Allan Murray
Jayden Andrew Deering
