Everyday heroes: Fashion workers chase down man

TWO Hastings Street fashion shop assistants became unlikely heroes last week after chasing down a man accused of stealing a woman's bag.

Karen Laflin and Maria Feuterill were at work at Jojo when a woman started yelling for help from her car.

"She came in a car on the roundabout, I was out the front. She said 'help me, help me',” Ms Feuterill said.

"Then she pointed out a guy out and said he's stolen all of my things. So I thought, 'I'll go follow him'.”

Ms Feuterill confronted the man and directed him back to the shop where the distraught woman was speaking to Ms Laflin.

Unbeknownst to the woman and the man, Ms Laflin used to be a police officer in London.

"I knew if I got him back to the shop, my little friend (Ms Laflin) was here and could help,” Ms Feuterill said.

The shop assistants said the man become very agitated and intimidating while denying stealing the bag.

"He walked off and I walked with him. That's when he ran,” Ms Laflin said.

"The funny thing was, I had on this flowing kaftan, and bejewelled sandals, Maria was wearing this blingy kaftan, running after this man in the street.

"Not like chasing someone in my magnum boots back in London.”

Ms Laflin said the man hailed a bus that was pulling out of the Noosa Heads terminal, which let him on.

"I jumped on the bus after him and yelled 'close the doors' to the bus driver,” Ms Laflin said.

"The bus driver, she was scared. The man was swearing and carrying on, I tried to hold him down.”

As the man tried to escape the bus, a police car arrived and officers arrested him.

Ms Laflin said she was disappointed no one had bothered to help the woman, and it was lucky police were already in the area.

"It's not about being an ex-cop or anything to do with that,” Ms Laflin said.

"It's to do with looking out for each other.

"There was lots of people around everywhere, and no one was helping this woman.

"There was blokey tradies over at Grill'd (construction site) and they were just standing there.”

"Later on my husband said to me 'what were you thinking, confronting the man like that?'” Ms Feuterill said.

"I was thinking there was a woman that needed help, and so I had to help. We called ourselves Cagney and Lacey, that's how we've been laughing at it.”