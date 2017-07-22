Everyday wonders border on strange

SHED snake skin, human hair and disintegrating bones are some of the organic materials artist Katrin Terton uses.

While sometimes confronting, it's also intriguing.

A body of her work, titled Wanderings, goes on display tonight at Eumundi's Wan'din'in art space.

Katrin is drawn to nature's discards and other found objects that are often overlooked.

She describes these as "small everyday wonders” and a constant source of inspiration.

"It is important to me to maintain the nature of the materials as much as possible - to keep them as raw, fragile and broken as they are,” Katrin said.

"Viewers might find the use of organic materials like snake skin sheds, human hair, disintegrating bones compelling and at the same time confronting as it evokes thoughts around our own vulnerability, life and death and how we feel about changes within and around us throughout time.

"To me the organic materials and found objects have their own history.

"Their journeys are told in the marks and scars that catch my attention.

"The quality of discovery excites me as well as the fact that my works usually can't be planned in advance.

"It is the element of unpredictability and change in the materials that intrigues me.”

While Katrin's works are overtly tactile, they hint at unreachable secrets.

Wanderings will be on display at Eumundi until August 13.