Everyone can be an environmental hero at this festival

ZERO WASTE: Noosa Food and Wine Festival director Sheridah Puttick and Plastic Free Noosa's Chad Buxton are encouraging a sustainable event this year. Caitlin Zerafa

SUSTAINABILITY is at the forefront of Noosa Food and Wine Festival this year with several initiatives in place to reduce the event's footprint.

In partnership with Plastic Free Noosa, the festival will eliminate single-use plastics, reduce waste, implement composting and help educate patrons.

Festival director Sheridah Puttick said it was important as a large event to support the environment.

"I think it is really important to build initiatives and get people on board,” Ms Puttick said.

Each stallholder will use biodegradable plates and cutlery and patrons encouraged to correctly dispose of rubbish with the help of this year's Waste Warriors stationed at bins.

"It's about understanding what's compostable, what's recyclable and what's waste,” Ms Puttick said.

Plastic Free Noosa's Chad Buxton said this year would take sustainability to the next level with a compost and eduction initiative.

"Understanding that a festival or event is a high-waste activity, it's a great opportunity to address that waste,” Mr Buxton said.

"It's one of the very first festivals on the Sunshine Coast and possibly in Australia to deal with their waste and turn it into a resource.”

"Our aim at the festival this year is to reduce and compost as much waste as possible and divert it from landfill.”

Mr Buxton said the compost initiative would create a circular economy to benefit the community.

"We can use the compost to give for the Trees for Tourism, community gardens and local farmers.”

As part of Tourism Noosa's Trees for Tourism initiative, $1 from every Festival Village ticket sold will go to Noosa and District Landcare's Noosa trail network rehabilitation.

Do your enviro bit too

Don't print your ticket, it can be scanned straight from your mobile phone.

While you're in the Festival Village, make use of the garbage, recycling and compostable stations correctly. Waste Warriors will be there to help.

Refill and reuse - every Festival Village ticket includes a reusable and recyclable BPA-free glass which you can take home.

Plastic water bottles have been eliminated but you can use your festival cup and grab a drink of water from Unity Water's free water refill station or BYO bottle.

Make sure you take a small reusable bag from home to carry all your purchases as the festival is plastic-bag free.