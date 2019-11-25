‘Everyone is just devastated’ after cricketer’s death

QUEENS stalwart Vikas Malhotra will be remembered as a popular clubman and a "good fella" following his shock death during a third grade Cricket Gold Coast fixture against Surfers Paradise on Saturday.

On a day when winning and losing carried little meaning, the Gold Coast cricket community was left stunned on Saturday when a heart attack ended the life of Malhotra at the age of 43.

Born and raised in India before moving to Australia in 1997, Malhotra smashed an unbeaten 71 from just 36 balls in Queens' innings before leaving the field during Surfers' run chase after complaining of chest pains.

Vikas Malhotra passed away suddenly from a heart attack after complaining of chest pain during a game on Saturday. Malhotra and Peter Goodchap from Queens Cricket Club. Picture: Brett Amos

He collapsed moments later and was given CPR by fellow players until an ambulance arrived, but their efforts were in vain.

Sadly, Malhotra's mother was informed of his death on Sunday after travelling to the Coast from India to celebrate his birthday.

Malhotra joined Queens in 1997 just months after arriving in Australia, with his time at the club interrupted only by a stint living and working in Sydney.

His sons, 14 and 12, also play at the club.

Centaurs secretary Brett Amos, who has been involved at Queens since 1992, said everyone involved at Greg Chaplin Oval was still coming to terms with his passing.

"Everyone is just devastated, he's been around the club for 20 years or more so it's a bit of a shock," Amos said.

The club is in mourning after much loved member Vikas Malhotra from Queens Cricket Club passed away. Picture: Brett Amos

"He's got two young boys and they play at the club as well. He was just a nice, popular guy, a great clubman.

"He was ever-present, he was always there (at the club). He went to Sydney for a little while and then came back to the Gold Coast.

"He was an attacking batsman … he did not dying wondering. He was just a good fella."

Amos said Malhotra's dedication to the club was underlined by his recent efforts to organise a raffle through Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, where he worked as executive assistant manager.

"He also got a couple of guys at the club jobs there. He's a pretty popular guy around the club," Amos said.

"There was no sign of (ill-health before Saturday), apart from coming off the field to say he had pains in his chest. (The paramedics) said there was nothing they could have done."