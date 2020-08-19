Menu
The neighbour of a man allegedly killed by his wife after she first fed him drug-laced soup has revealed new details about the couple.
Crime

‘Everything seemed perfect’: Horror over the fence

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Aug 2020 4:24 PM
The retiree allegedly murdered by his wife in horrific circumstances at his Alexandra Hills home has been remembered by his neighbour as a "really nice bloke" who was always smiling.

Lance Hilton Venn, 64, was found dead in his bed on Friday August 14 after his wife, Judith Ann Venn, 66, allegedly killed him.

Police allege Venn put her husband to sleep with prescription medication before cutting his wrists with a blade after he bought a $20,000 boat in the days before his death.

Venn briefly faced the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with the domestic violence murder of her husband of more than 40 years.

Long-time neighbour Greg Atkinson, 51, would occasionally enjoy a beer over the fence with Lance Venn.

"He was just a really nice bloke," Mr Atkinson said.

"He always seemed happy... always smiling.

"I would see him tinkering in the garage with his boats, caravan, or out in the garden.

"He was always happy when I was passing him a rum over the fence."

The Venns were living in their Jasmine St home when Mr Atkinson moved next door about 13 years ago.

He said the couple would often go on caravan trips together.

"Never heard a fight or anything, they seemed like a perfectly normal couple," he said.

"Everything seemed perfect."

Mr Atkinson said Lance had recently mentioned that he was hoping to take a trip in the coming weeks.

"He said he was planning on taking a trip soon - maybe up north or something like that," he said.

"Sad to think Lance isn't going to be there over the fence anymore."

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on  1300 659 467.

