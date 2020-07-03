Everything you need to know about the new border pass

AN online portal enabling travellers to apply for the Queensland Border Declaration Pass is now live.



The completed declaration is a requirement for everyone - including Queensland residents - who are returning to the Sunshine State from today.



Queensland disaster coordinator Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said previous border entry passes are now out of date.

"Each person travelling must have a completed Queensland Border Declaration Pass and those travelling by road need to have one clearly displayed within their vehicle to enable priority passage," he said.



"They must also carry identification which show a residential address."

The pass is a print-at-home document that is issued following the completion of an online questionnaire.



"It is everyone's responsibility to understand and listen to the Queensland public health directions and follow them closely, including those who intend to travel into Queensland from other states.



Queensland Police said border restrictions apply to all travellers to Queensland whether coming by air, sea, rail or road.



Police will be conducting random stops to ensure the validity of travel paperwork.



Queensland Police has also advised that anyone coming to Queensland who has been in Victoria or another hotspot within the last 14 days will be required to quarantine in a designated hotel at their own cost.

Failure to comply with quarantine directions and border restrictions will be costly with fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations.



Providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4003 fine.



The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for seven days.