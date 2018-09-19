Everything you need to know about Sugar City Sounds 2018

Each month the Mackay Regional Council brings you Council Connect. Here is the September edition.

AN AWARD-winning effort to host international superstar Sir Elton John in concert 12 months ago will ensure this weekend's Sugar City Sounds 2018 is seamless.

Top Australian live music acts - The Living End, Birds of Tokyo and Pete Murray - supported by local band ALT - will rock BB Print Stadium this Saturday night.

It will be about 12 months to the day since last year's Elton John "Once In A Lifetime" concert.

Mackay Regional Council took out the 2018 Excellence in Teamwork gong at the Queensland LGMA awards for a combined effort, involving 16 different programs and more than 250 staff, in delivering the Elton John concert, including pre-and-post-event activations - so they're ready for their next big challenge.

Mayor Greg Williamson said that experience in hosting an international concert meant organisers were confident Sugar City Sounds would also be a success.

Pete Murray is bringing his chilled vibes and catchy tunes to the Sugar City Sounds stage. Contributed

"We're sure this concert will be a wonderful experience for local music fans and visitors alike,'' Cr Williamson said.

"The Elton John experience means we have the formula right to ensure a great night of entertainment.

"As with Elton John, there will be free park-and-ride shuttle buses running to ensure getting to the concert and home is as easy as possible."

The three headline acts are also excited about taking to the stage in Mackay, providing video messages in the lead-up.

"We're really looking forward to coming back home and playing for our northern Queensland fans. What's sweet is we're playing at the Sugar City Sounds festival. We're going to feature some new songs off our new record and we're going to play new stuff, and it's going to be a hoot. See you there."

- The Living End

"It's been way too long since we've been back to Mackay, so we're super pumped to be part of the Sugar City Sounds line-up. It's a killer line-up too - Pete Murray and The Living End - it will be great to see those guys again. We've actually been holed up in the studio for the better part of the year. You guys will definitely be the first to hear some of this new material. Really looking forward to seeing you all soon."

- Birds of Tokyo

"I'm looking forward to playing in North Queensland in September. I'm going to be playing lots of old songs plus lots of new ones as well. It's going to be lots of fun."

- Pete Murray

>> Sugar City Sounds 2018 is proudly presented by Q Live in association with council and the MECC. To book tickets head HERE.

Birds of Tokyo are not to be missed when they come to Mackay this Saturday. Contributed

Sweet gig for local act ALT

YOUNG local musicians ALT will soak up the experience of playing their first stadium gig when they open at Sugar City Sounds 2018.

ALT, made up of Alyssa Brache, Leyon Milner and Taylor Bell, are more accustomed to playing at clubs and pubs.

But they will take to the big stage at BB Print Stadium Mackay from 4pm before headline acts Pete Murray, Birds of Tokyo and The Living End perform.

As well as playing in front of a big crowd of Mackay music fans, they will enjoy the full backstage experience, ranging from sound checks to meeting some of Australia's greatest live music acts.

ALT secured their spot as the opening act by winning a local competition.

ALT band members (from left) Alyssa Brache, Leyon Milner and Taylor Bell will open at Sugar City Sounds 2018 at BB Print Stadium Mackay this Saturday. Contributed

They made the final after being one of five local acts featured on radio station Triple M and were then chosen by judges after three finalists played at the Beer and Barbecue Festival at Harrup Park late last month.

Mayor Greg Willliamson said feedback from the judges was that they were blown away by the young local band's performance on stage at the Beer and Barbecue Festival.

"They took into account how well the crowd responded to their sound, with the song You Don't Want Me a particular favourite,'' he said.

"Being the opening act at Sugar City Sounds will be an amazing opportunity and we're excited we've been able to arrange this for a local act as part of the event."

Keep this map handy. Contributed

ALT drummer Taylor Bell said she was speechless after being announced the winner.

"(This) just means everything to us."

Sugar City Sounds guide:

PARK-AND-RIDE FOR FREE:

Free shuttle buses will run from 3-5pm from the following eight key locations:

> BUS 1: Caneland Central Shopping Centre*, Matsuura Drive bus stop, Gregory Street bus stop

> BUS 2: Nebo Road, Coral Cay Resort bus stop; MECC Alfred Street bus stop

> BUS 3: Ooralea Shopping Centre*, Boundary Road bus Stop

> BUS 4: Mount Pleasant Shopping Centre*, Malcomson Street bus stop

> BUS 5: Northern Beaches Central* (near Bowls Club), Mackay-Bucasia Road bus stop

Return shuttle buses will run from 10pm.

* Please note: The centre takes no responsibility for any damages to your vehicle whilst parked here.

Your Sugar City Sounds timetable. Contributed



WEATHER: The concert will proceed rain or shine. Only exceptionally severe weather conditions will affect the event, so be prepared for either scenario. Umbrellas are not permitted in the venue, so bring a raincoat or poncho if inclement weather is predicted.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Vehicle access to the concert precinct will be restricted to only those authorised. As the local road network surrounding the stadium will be subject to changed traffic conditions, including road closures, and to avoid congestion, we strongly recommend all patrons:

- Allow plenty of travel time

- Consider public transport options and take advantage of the FREE park-and-ride shuttle service

- Take note of drop-off/pick-up locations and the walking distance thereafter

- Park legally and considerately

WHAT TO BRING:

- Concert tickets

- Valid photo ID

- Jacket or poncho for inclement weather. Umbrellas will not be permitted.

- Sunscreen and sun hat

- Comfortable shoes

- Small personal cameras and camera phones are permitted. Professional cameras with detachable lenses and all video recording devices are not permitted.

FOOD AND BEVERAGES: This is a licensed event and there will be a large range of food and beverages available. Food and beverage stalls are CASH preferred (not EFTPOS). Proof of age photo ID is required to purchase or consume alcohol and service will not be provided to patrons who are under 18 years of age or intoxicated. The venue reserves the right to deny entry to and/or evict intoxicated patrons or under-age patrons found with alcohol. No alcohol can be removed from BB Print Stadium.