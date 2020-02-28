Everything you need to know about Noosa’s Drop Festival

TIME TO DROP: The Presets will headline the Noosa Drop Festival on Saturday February 29.

A STELLAR music line up is ready to rock Noosa this weekend.

The Drop Festival will have music lovers of all ages on their feet right through the afternoon and late into the night.

All you will have to worry about is getting your festival outfit ready with this complete run down of everything you need to know, including the band’s set times.

LINE UP

The Presets

Boy & Bear

Ball Park Music

Allday

DZ Deathrays

Kita Alexander

Graace

Fragile Animals

SET TIMES

1pm-1.25pm: Fragile Animals

1.40pm-2.10pm: Graace

2.30pm-3.10pm: Kita Alexander

3.30pm-4.10pm: DZ Deathrays

4.20pm-5.15pm: Allday

5.45pm-6.30pm: Ball Park Music

7pm-8pm: Boy & Bear

8.30pm-9.30pm: The Presets

LOCATION

Dolphins Rugby Club

1 Bicentennial Drive Sunshine Beach, QLD 4567

FOOD VENDORS

Mamacitas

The Spanish Catering

Potato Slinky

Mojo Food Co.

Mr Whippy

Scandi street

Donut Kitchen

Calamari canteen

The Wiener Wagon

MARKET STALLS

PS Phone Straps

Clayed Coral

Beehave Wax Wraps

Sunglasses & Sun

Queen Justine Vintage

PRICES

Adult

A$115.80 incl. A$6.80 Fee & Tax

Youth 16-17

A$105.52 incl. A$6.52 Fee & Tax

Junior (11-15)

A$54.15 incl. A$5.15 Fee & Tax

Child (0-10)

Free

All attendees aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a responsible parent and/or guardian holding a valid Adult (18+) Event ticket. An adult can accompany maximum 2 minors. Full details here.

BUS TICKETS

From Caloundra,

A$16.65 incl. A$1.65 Fee & Tax

Return shuttle departing from Caloundra Transport & stopping at Nicklin Way, Currimundi, Kawana Station, Maroochydore Station, David Low Way, Coolum Beach & then direct to Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club.

Children 10 and under are free, everyone else needs a ticket.

From USC/Nambour

A$16.65 incl. A$1.65 Fee & Tax

Return shuttle departing from University of Sunshine Coast, via Nambour Train Station & then direct to Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club.

Children 10 and under at free, everyone else needs a ticket.

From Tewantin/Noosa

A$5.55 incl. A$0.55 Fee & Tax

Return shuttle departing from Tewantin Central & stopping at Noosa Homemaker Centre, Noosaville, Noosa Heads Bus Stop, Noosa Junction & then on to Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club. Children 10 and under are free, everyone else needs a ticket.

Park N Ride

$5

Free parking is available at the Noosa Plaza Bus Stop, Noosa Junction. The shuttle is the $5 per person, return.

The event has a no refund policy.

All names on tickets need to match ID.

Security will be checking on the day.

Changing names later will cost an admin fee.

Everyone must provide valid ID to enter the event.

To purchase tickets to the Drop Festival and bus tickets go to the website.