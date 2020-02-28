Everything you need to know about Noosa’s Drop Festival
A STELLAR music line up is ready to rock Noosa this weekend.
The Drop Festival will have music lovers of all ages on their feet right through the afternoon and late into the night.
All you will have to worry about is getting your festival outfit ready with this complete run down of everything you need to know, including the band’s set times.
LINE UP
The Presets
Boy & Bear
Ball Park Music
Allday
DZ Deathrays
Kita Alexander
Graace
Fragile Animals
SET TIMES
1pm-1.25pm: Fragile Animals
1.40pm-2.10pm: Graace
2.30pm-3.10pm: Kita Alexander
3.30pm-4.10pm: DZ Deathrays
4.20pm-5.15pm: Allday
5.45pm-6.30pm: Ball Park Music
7pm-8pm: Boy & Bear
8.30pm-9.30pm: The Presets
LOCATION
Dolphins Rugby Club
1 Bicentennial Drive Sunshine Beach, QLD 4567
FOOD VENDORS
Mamacitas
The Spanish Catering
Potato Slinky
Mojo Food Co.
Mr Whippy
Scandi street
Donut Kitchen
Calamari canteen
The Wiener Wagon
MARKET STALLS
PS Phone Straps
Clayed Coral
Beehave Wax Wraps
Sunglasses & Sun
Queen Justine Vintage
PRICES
Adult
A$115.80 incl. A$6.80 Fee & Tax
Youth 16-17
A$105.52 incl. A$6.52 Fee & Tax
Junior (11-15)
A$54.15 incl. A$5.15 Fee & Tax
Child (0-10)
Free
All attendees aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a responsible parent and/or guardian holding a valid Adult (18+) Event ticket. An adult can accompany maximum 2 minors. Full details here.
BUS TICKETS
From Caloundra,
A$16.65 incl. A$1.65 Fee & Tax
Return shuttle departing from Caloundra Transport & stopping at Nicklin Way, Currimundi, Kawana Station, Maroochydore Station, David Low Way, Coolum Beach & then direct to Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club.
Children 10 and under are free, everyone else needs a ticket.
From USC/Nambour
A$16.65 incl. A$1.65 Fee & Tax
Return shuttle departing from University of Sunshine Coast, via Nambour Train Station & then direct to Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club.
Children 10 and under at free, everyone else needs a ticket.
From Tewantin/Noosa
A$5.55 incl. A$0.55 Fee & Tax
Return shuttle departing from Tewantin Central & stopping at Noosa Homemaker Centre, Noosaville, Noosa Heads Bus Stop, Noosa Junction & then on to Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club. Children 10 and under are free, everyone else needs a ticket.
Park N Ride
$5
Free parking is available at the Noosa Plaza Bus Stop, Noosa Junction. The shuttle is the $5 per person, return.
The event has a no refund policy.
All names on tickets need to match ID.
Security will be checking on the day.
Changing names later will cost an admin fee.
Everyone must provide valid ID to enter the event.
To purchase tickets to the Drop Festival and bus tickets go to the website.