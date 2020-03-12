Menu
VOTE 1: All you need to know about voting in Division 10.
VOTE 1: All you need to know about voting in Division 10.
News

Everything you need to know about voting in Division 10

Matt Collins
12th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
WE have collated a comprehensive guide for residents who live on the cusp of the Noosa region.

Here is everything you need to know for the Division 10 election, including where you can meet the candidates.

Division 10 towns

Belli Park, Bridges, Burnside, Coes Creek, Coolabine, Cooloolabin, Dulong, Eerwah Vale, Eumundi, Gheerulla, Highworth, Image Flat, Kenilworth, Kiamba, Kidaman Creek, Kulangoor, Kureelpa, Mapleton, Nambour, Ninderry, North Arm, Obi Obi, Parklands, Perwillowen, Rosemount, Towen Mountain, West Woombye, Yandina.

List of candidates

Matthew Filippi

David Law

Sue Etheridge

Hilary Wallace

Keith Campbell

Paul Monaghan

Cortney Claridge

Meet the candidates

In the lead up to the election, the Sunshine Coast Daily is hosting a meet the Division 10 and Mayoral candidates forum.

Located at Suncoast Church in Woombye on Wednesday, March 18 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

You can submit a question to be asked on the night by clicking the link here.

Important dates

Election day: Saturday, March 28, 8am-6pm.

Early voting opens: Monday, March 16, 2020.

Early voting closes: Friday, March 27, at 6pm.

Postal voting: Saturday, February 22. Postal vote applications open.

