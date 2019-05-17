Everything you need to know for Noosa Food and Wine Festival

YOU'VE got your tickets and are ready for the biggest food weekend of the year so here are a few helpful tips to get you through the weekend.

Weather

The festival is an all-weather event. If it rains, festival organisers recommend wearing suitable clothing and comfortable shoes as the Festival Village is on grass.

Getting there

A complimentary shuttle bus will run between the Noosa Transit Centre, The J in Noosa Junction and the Festival Village on Saturday and Sunday every 30 minutes between 9.30am and 8.30pm. This is also great if you have an event in the Hastings St precinct.

Cashless event

The Festival Village will be cashless so bring your debit card, credit card, Android or iPhone (with mobile wallet enabled) and get ready to 'tap and go' with every stall in the Festival Village only taking payment this way.

Environment

Noosa Food and Wine Festival is a plastic-free event so bring reusable bags for any purchases in the Festival Village. There will be no bottled water for sale, however, a reusable cup will be given to each ticket holder on entry which can be used through the day at the free Unity Water station. There is also no need to print you ticket, just show it on your phone.

Accessibility

The Festival Village is an all ages event and is wheelchair and pram friendly. Please note all minors must be under adult supervision and this is a condition of entry. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of guide dogs.