Former West Coast Eagles player Daniel Kerr will face court charged with aggravated stalking and breaching a violence restraining order.
Crime

Ex-AFL star charged with stalking

by Angie Raphael
20th Aug 2020 1:50 PM

AFL premiership player Daniel Kerr has been charged with aggravated stalking and breaching a violence restraining order (VRO).

Kerr, 39, will face Fremantle Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

The midfielder played 220 games for West Coast and was runner-up in the Brownlow Medal twice. He was part of the Eagle premiership winning team in 2006.

He retired in 2013.

Kerr attracted police attention in February this year when he was found unresponsive and intoxicated on Kalgoorlie's main street.

He laughed off that incident as a bit of a joke.

Daniel Kerr won a flag with the Eagles.
