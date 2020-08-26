Kathmandu boss fights ASIC charges in lengthy court stoush

Jan Cameron, once one of the richest women in Australia, will fight criminal allegations of corporate wrongdoing during a lengthy court battle next year.

MULTI-MILLIONAIRE businesswoman Jan Cameron will fight allegations she misled the corporate watchdog over her interest in organic baby food giant Bellamy's during a lengthy 2021 court stoush.

The 67-year-old has denied she failed to disclose some 14 million shares in the Tasmanian-grown company through herself and an associated entity, The Black Prince Foundation.

On Wednesday, Ms Cameron's lawyer James O'Shannessey told the Hobart Magistrates Court he was still waiting for Commonwealth prosecutors to provide a complete witness list and fully disclose their evidence.

"My client has waited for 12 months," he said.

"Your Honour is aware of the delay.

"It's just pushing this out and Ms Cameron deserves her opportunity to resolve this matter."

Jan Cameron with her dogs Tszyu and Ruby. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

Commonwealth prosecutor Rose Bollard said she expected to call five witnesses during the contested hearing, which is expected to run between five and six weeks between April and June next year.

Magistrate Glenn Hay set down a further administrative hearing for October 12 ahead of the legal battle.

During that hearing, arrangements will be made on how to manage interstate witnesses who may be unable to travel to Tasmania amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Ms Cameron, who founded the Kathmandu outdoor equipment company, has previously pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to give information about substantial holdings and one count of making a false or misleading statement after an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

Ms Cameron was a former director of Bellamy's, which listed on the ASX in 2014.

She is one of Tasmania's wealthiest residents, selling Kathmandu in 2006 for a reported $247 million.

