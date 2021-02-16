Ex-boyfriend breaks into car, causes $7k damage

Angus Gavin Menkens was ordered in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to pay a total of $6846.96 in restitution. Picture: Social media.

A Coast chef caused nearly $7000 in damage to his ex-girlfriend’s and her new boyfriend’s property when he broke into and scratched a car, ruined a TV and tore apart a passport.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Menkens was having trouble accepting a break-up and was seen at a Noosaville property on February 25 after he had broken into a car.

“At 4:30am on the 25th the victim, being the boyfriend of the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, discovered that a leased Kia Cerato motor car that had been parked on the street had been unlawfully entered,” she said.

“The head unit … touchscreen had been damaged (and) the victim’s New Zealand passport had also been destroyed, being torn in several pieces.”

The damage to the car was expected to cost $5551.96 to fix.

She said the 24-year-old told police the damage could have been caused with keys.

It came after Menkens caused $1295 in damage to his ex-girlfriend’s television.

Sergeant Johnstone said Menkens’ ex-girlfriend had been in Brisbane from January 18 to 24 and arrived home to “deep scratches across the screen”.

“She had been driven to Brisbane by … (Menkens) on the 18th of January and later ended up reconciling with a boyfriend,” she said.

“The defendant had been advised, he sent abusive text messages to her on the 19th and he stayed over in her unit that night and that’s when the damage occurred.

“He disclosed to police after he received the text, he began drinking heavily that night, he had some memory of damaging the TV and believed it could have been caused with a nail.”

She said Menkens told police he was remorseful and said he was willing to pay restitution.

The Tewantin resident pleaded guilty to two counts of wilful damage, one of unlawful entry of vehicle for committing indictable offence at night and without lawful excuse found in a dwelling or yard.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked if Menkens had pulled himself together.

“Yeah 100 per cent,” Menkens said.

“You fell hard, but you have to pick yourself up and get on with it, that’s life,” Mr Stjernqvist said to Menkens.

Given the large amount of restitution Mr Stjernqvist ordered a $500 fine for all the offences.

Menkens was ordered to pay $5553 to his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and $1295 to his ex-girlfriend.

A conviction was not recorded.