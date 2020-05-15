Ex-councillor: Countering incumbency comes at a cost in elections

A FORMER Noosa councillor claims having to spend substantial sums of election campaigns is the price that must be paid to counter the advantage of local government incumbency.

Ingrid Jackson has revealed her spend to obtain a public profile was $25,000 of her own money.

“Our new mayor Clare Stewart has disclosed that it cost her $70,000 to run a competitive mayoral campaign,” Ms Jackson said.

“But this is still peanuts compared to the cost of the free publicity received over four years by incumbents.

Noosa's first female mayor Clare Stewart.

“When I ran for council in 2016, I had been on management committees of several community groups, but was not known by everyone.”

Ms Jackson said while connecting with as many people as she could, “in addition I spent $25,000 of my own money to inform voters about my policies and what I stood for”.

“Unlike incumbents, new candidates for Noosa Council have to spend real money to become known to our shire’s 40,724 enrolled voters,” Ms Jackson said.

“Incumbent councillors, unless they totally disgrace themselves, can run successful campaigns on the smell of an oily rag.

“My experience is that, once elected, they are told early on that if they stick together and don’t make waves, they will be re-elected,” she said.

The sitting councillors, she said, enjoy four years of publicity funded by the council and supported by the council’s PR team.

“These salaried spin doctors churn out videos, media releases, photo opportunities and Facebook posts constantly featuring the mayor and councillors,” Ms Jackson said.

“This continues almost right through to election day.

“Then there’s the pork barrelling of strategically located coastal and hinterland projects, often announced in the run up to an election,” Ms Jackson said.

She said if new candidates are to compete on something like equal turf, they generally need to spend a significant amount of money.

“I won and as a councillor tried to do as much as I could for the people of Noosa,” she said.

“You can make up your own mind about whether I gave value for money.

“In Noosa, that seems to be the real price of democracy,” Ms Jackson said.