Ex-deputy mayor joins Coast real estate dynasty

Former Coast deputy mayor Tim Dwyer is preparing to swap council chambers for the negotiation table, with a career move that will align two household Caloundra names.

Mr Dwyer will embark on his new career from Monday, joining the real estate ranks after signing on with Henzells Agency Caloundra.

With his accreditation arriving last week, Mr Dwyer said he was looking forward to joining the team, where he had been slotted into the commercial team.

The long-time councillor said he was starting with training wheels on, but would work hard to get up to speed quickly.

"I've got a pretty good, basic understanding of it," Mr Dwyer said.

"I'm looking forward to learning the finer details and intricacies of it."

Mr Dwyer said he hoped his knowledge of the planning scheme and two decades' experience of working in local government, zonings and what was appropriate in certain locations would prove an asset in the commercial industry.

"I've got a lot of hard work to do," he said.

Mr Dwyer said like local government, he would work to gain the trust of people in his new venture.

A long contact book which comes with 20 years in council, as well as a family name which has long been synonymous with Caloundra, would also help the transition.

The Henzells have been significant figures in the formation of the southern Sunshine Coast, developing Pelican Waters and driving a range of other initiatives.

Mr Dwyer said the families' connection went back about 65 years, after his uncle, John Dwyer, now 85, had bought a block of land off Henzells.

"I've known Roy (Henzell) for a long time," Mr Dwyer said.

"I see it as a bit of an honour to tell you the truth (to work for the Henzell family)."

Then-Acting Mayor Tim Dwyer does his best Elton John impersonation to launch the two groundbreaking concerts which were held at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Mr Dwyer, who retired from council at the March, 2020 election, said he'd enjoyed the break, but it had been time to start fresh.

He said his wife "can't wait to get me out of the house", although he added he'd impressed with his better-than-expected washing and folding skills during his time off.

He said commercial property had been attractive as it tended to involve more standard business hours and less weekends, having spent his council life and years before that in hospitality working nights and weekends.

"Commercial made sense, you're dealing with business people in business hours," Mr Dwyer said.