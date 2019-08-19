Ex-Gogglebox star’s surprising pay

Former Gogglebox favourite Yvie Jones has lifted the lid on what it's like starring on the popular reality TV show, and some of her revelations might surprise you.

Jones, 45, who is currently filling in for Fifi Box on Fox FM's Fifi, Fev & Byron, has revealed all the behind the scenes details from the Foxtel series, from what the cast is paid, to how she landed the gig and if the stars are really allowed to say whatever they like.

The I'm A Celebrity runner up, who shared the couch with her roommate Angie Kent for eight seasons of Gogglebox, answered fans questions on Fox FM this morning.

This is what she said:

Ex-Gogglebox stars Angie Kent and Yvie Jones. Picture: Christian Gilles

HOW WERE YOU CAST?

It's like a Skype audition. I had a friend working on The Bachelor producing Blake Garvey's season and he got the internal email saying there's a new show coming, do you know anyone you want to put forward before we begin casting. He sent in a video of me, Angie and Tom (Yvie's other roommate) but they didn't want Tom. They only wanted Angie and I.

IS IT FILMED IN YOUR OWN HOME?

Yes, it's our own homes. That was our house in Stanmore (Sydney) Angie and I lived in together with Tom. Tom used to come out with his iPad and he'd have it on video and he'd direct us and say "action", and we'd go, "Go to your room, Tom."

DID YOU WATCH FULL SHOWS OR EXCERPTS?

It depends on whether it's live. If it's a football game it's often live. Sport they made us watch live, cricket, AFL. It was hard … The boys loved it. Most of it is prerecord and most of it is cut down. They just show us bits they want us to comment on. So it's bad if you really like a show and only get a little bit of it.

HOW MUCH DID YOU GET PAID?

Well, they don't pay a talent fee. You're not employed. The house gets a location fee and that has to be whoever owns the house gets a fee. Our landlord would get the fee and she would have to forward it to us if she wanted to. It would be happening in all the rentals. This is how bad it was in the beginning, the first season, per day, per house we'd get $250 a day. Unbelievable. Now they get a location fee that is a lot more, but it's still nothing. Everyone on Gogglebox is doing it for the love. They really do love what they do. There needs to be a union I think, in this kind of TV, observation documentaries, we're not employed so we don't have a union. No one is looking after these people. It's the same on reality TV shows like MAFS, they get nothing.

CAN YOU SAY WHATEVER YOU WANT?

One of the biggest things for Foxtel and Channel 10 is we had to be allowed to sh*t can them, and they said, "Absolutely, this is not about saying a Channel 7 show is bad and a Channel 10 show is good." That's why it's done so well because everyone is really honest and every show now apparently wants to get on Gogglebox. A guy I know that worked at the ABC, he said during promo publicity meetings they'd say, "Is it Gogglebox worthy?".

HOW TO GET CAST?

We got on from a friend, the young boys were overheard having a laugh in a beer garden, Lee and Keith were heard having an argument in a food court. They have a lot of people around watching. But apparently it's hard to cast now and the reason it's so hard is because everyone keeps trying to be what they think the show is looking for. You have to just be yourselves.

Gogglebox airs on Foxtel's Lifestyle on Wednesdays at 7.30pm, and then on Channel 10 on Thursdays at 8.45pm