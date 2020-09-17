Menu
Crime

Ex-island boss fights extra drug charges

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
17th Sep 2020 12:57 PM
The lawyer for the former operations manager of a luxury Queensland Island has tried to have additional drug charges against him dropped.

Joel Michael Day, 32, and his former partner Lauren Alicia Kelly, 32, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Supreme Court earlier this month after police raided their home in 2018.

Additional drug and weapons charges, linked to this raid, were mentioned in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Both were sentenced to 18 months in jail. Day was released on a suspended sentence while Kelly was given immediate parole release.

In court yesterday, lawyer Andrew Peel appeared for the pair, who were not present.

Joel Michael Day, 32, the operations director of a luxury resort off the off the coast of North Queensland coast faced Townsville Supreme Court alongside his former lover charged with drug and weapons offences.
Mr Peel told the court yesterday that Day was working currently as the operations manager at Daydream Island.

A representative of the Island said Day was no longer connected to the island in any capacity and had not been employed by it since June 22, this year.

Day and Kelly are both charged with possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Mr Peel said he made a submission to the prosecution to have the additional drug charges dropped for both Day and Kelly.

He said the drug and weapon charges related to $125 of cash and an extendible baton found during the search.

He said there was no commercial element to the pair's offending and because of that, the charges of possessing property suspected of being connected or the proceeds of a drug offence should be dropped.

Allegations the pair were found with a commercial quality of meth were dropped in the Supreme Court during their sentence earlier this month.

Magistrate Ross Mack adjourned the case to allow the prosecution time to consider Mr Peel's submission.

The matter will be heard in the Townsville Magistrates Court later this month.

Originally published as Ex-island boss fights extra drug charges

