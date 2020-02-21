Menu
The ex-partner of Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton has been charged over her 2012 murder. Her lifeless body was found battered in a bathtub by her shocked sister.
Crime

Ex-partner charged over grisly bathtub murder

by Georgia Clark
21st Feb 2020 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton's ex-partner Rodney Dempsey over her grisly 2012 murder.

The 27-year-old's body was found battered in the bathtub of her Macauley Street home by her sister.

Jenoa Sutton was murdered in 2012. Picture: NSW Police
Emergency services were called to the scene but she was declared dead upon arrival.

A forensic examination later revealed she died of a head injury and drowning.

A team of detectives launched an investigation into the death and arrested 50-year-old Rodney Dempsey at a Katoomba business yesterday.

Police have charged Lithgow woman Jenoa Sutton’s ex-partner Rodney Dempsey. Picture: NSW Police
Police say the man was Sutton's ex-partner at the time of the murder. He was previously known to police.

Dempsey, who is from Bowenfals, was taken to Katoomba Police Station and charged with murder.

He was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court today.

