Ex-priest Richard John Cattell has been charged with the alleged historic sexual abuse of two boys.

Ex-priest Richard John Cattell has been charged with the alleged historic sexual abuse of two boys.

A former Catholic priest who operated across NSW has been charged with the historic sexual abuse of two boys across a five-year period in the 1980s and 1990s.

Richard John Cattell will face court in Sydney's west today charged with 13 offences allegedly committed against the boys - then aged between 11 and 17 - between 1986 and 1991.

The alleged incidents took place in western Sydney and the south coast of NSW, according to police.

Richard John Cattell during his days in the church.

Police will allege Mr Cattell sexually abused the children while under his care, committing acts of indecency on them and inciting them to perform indecent acts on him.

He also allegedly had sexual intercourse with the boys.

Following extensive investigations police attended a correctional facility at Malabar on January 27 and issued Mr Cattell, now 80, with a court attendance notice for his raft of charges.

He is set to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday. Picture: AAP Image/ David Swift

He faces four counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16 - under authority, two counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged 10-16, two counts of inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency, two counts of assault and act of indecency.

Mr Cattell also faces charges for the antiquated offences of having homosexual intercourse with male aged 10-18 and soliciting a male under 18 to commit homosexual intercourse.

The former priest is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Ex-priest charged with sex abuse of boys