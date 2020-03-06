Ex-Aussie cop ‘drugged, raped, bullied’ victims

An ex-WA policeman has appeared in court charged with more than 100 sexual offences, accused of drugging and raping women he met online. Picture: iStock

An ex-WA policeman has appeared in court charged with more than 100 sexual offences, accused of drugging and raping women he met online. Picture: iStock

A "predatory" police officer accused of drugging and repeatedly raping at least eight women he met on dating apps allegedly used his position to intimidate his victims not to report the attacks.

Adrian Trevor Moore, 50, will remain behind bars for three weeks after he appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court yesterday on 108 charges allegedly stemming from violent sex attacks carried out between 2010 and 2018. He did not apply for bail.

The disgraced former senior constable, pictured, who resigned from the force in 2018, was arrested by sex assault squad detectives at his workplace on Wednesday and appeared in court wearing his high-visibility work clothes.

Police say he drugged his victims before repeatedly raping them and filming some of the attacks, some of which allegedly involved violence.

Det-Insp. Simone Van Der Sluys described Mr Moore as a "sexual predator" who used his own photographs on several popular dating apps including Tinder and Plenty of Fish. It is understood his nicknames on some of the platforms included "Ady50" and "welderboy50".

"I am appalled, to think that he was a police officer like myself," Det-Insp. Van Der Sluys said.

The charges include 34 counts of rape, 32 counts of aggravated rape, eight counts of stupefying in order to commit an indictable offence, eight counts of aggravated indecent assault, eight counts of common assault and three counts of aggravated sexual coercion.

Det-Insp. Van Der Sluys said she believed there could be many more victims who were yet to come forward because they felt intimidated by Mr Moore's history as a police officer.

She said there were also women captured on video who were yet to be identified. "It is very important that any women with information come forward," she said.

"We will take it seriously and this man is no longer in the police force.

"The alleged behaviour is abhorrent.

"We have got a number of other avenues that we are following up and that's why I encourage any women who are out there watching this now, please come forward and report what they have in relation to this man," she said.

Mr Moore was remanded to reappear in court on March 26. where he is expected to apply for bail.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.crimestopperswa.com.au