Simon Kennewell will return to Australia duty at the New Zealand Sevens.
Rugby Union

Sevens star back to boost Aussie squad

22nd Jan 2019 4:36 PM

Simon Kennewell will return for the Australian rugby sevens tilt in Hamilton on Saturday, a year on from a serious knee injury.

The Randwick product ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament just days before last year's Sydney Sevens on the Australia Day weekend.

It meant he missed their breakthrough title in the NSW capital and ensuing Commonwealth Games campaign on the Gold Coast.

 

The 22-year-old proved his fitness at last week's Coral Coast Sevens in Fiji and will be a welcome addition to Tim Walsh's squad after middling performances in the season's two previous tournaments.

"Bringing Simon back into the squad is an exciting proposition and adds more competition for spots, following on from his hard work in rehab to return from injury," Walsh said.

Australia sit sixth after the Dubai and Cape Town legs, with the top four at season's end automatically qualifying for Tokyo's 2020 Olympics.

Sam Myers of Australia makes a break against Wales during the 2018 New Zealand Sevens.
Jeral Skelton, the uncapped Josh Coward and Sam Myers have also been added to the squad.

Australia face Argentina, Wales and Fiji in Saturday pool games with finals on Sunday.

"Argentina, Wales and Fiji offer three varying styles of rugby, so from the get go there will be challenges for us in Hamilton," Walsh said.

The team then heads to Sydney to defend their title the following weekend.

Australia: Nick Malouf, Lachlan Anderson, Henry Hutchison, Simon Kennewell, Jeral Skelton, Sam Myers, Josh Coward, Maurice Longbottom, Lewis Holland, Ben O'Donnell, John Porch, Brandon Quinn. 13th man: Michael Well

