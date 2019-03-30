Exciting sessions announced for Noosa Food and Wine

WITH Noosa Food and Wine less than eight weeks away, excitement is building and tickets are selling for what is looking to be another jam-packed event.

The Festival Village is the heart of Noosa Food and Wine and this year, organisers have introduced two very special spaces.

Introducing The River Lounge and The Drinks Lab where you will find amazing collaborations from some of the best chefs, producers, mixologists, wine connoisseurs and spirit gurus from across the country.

THE RIVER LOUNGE

Join us on the water's edge for a series of cool, creative and collaborative sessions in the Festival Village's newest space, The River Lounge. Nationally acclaimed chefs are joining forces with some of Australia's best restaurants and producers to bring you good vibes, delicious bites and hand-curated cocktails.

These two-hour sessions are $75 per session and are unique to Noosa and are happening one time only.

Sessions are:

Red Snapper Brunch

Four Pillars is bringing its Red Snapper Brunch Series to Noosa with a next-level session with Four Pillars' Director of Drinks James Irvine. Preparing three delicious gin drinks, including two versions of the classic Red Snapper and a refreshing spritz, that will be accompanied by a bold brunch menu from Ryan Fitzpatrick of The Ohana Group. Who knew adding gin to a Bloody Mary would make it so much better?

When: Saturday, May 18, 11am

Smoked

An ode to World Whisky Day, we've put together a two-hour session of all your big, bold, smoked favourites. Round up your fellow whisky lovers and indulge in a menu featuring smoked meats and cheeses served alongside our top smoky whisky picks.

When: Saturday, May 18, 2pm

The Caribbean Shack

Crowd favourite Paul Carmichael (Momofuku Seiobo) is taking over the reins of The River Lounge to bring you a Caribbean inspired experience. Along with delicious bites filled to the brim with fresh, local produce there will also be every kind of Caribbean inspired drink you can imagine, with reggae beats. Four Pillars' James Irvine is teaming up with Paul Carmichael and drinks guy Luke Ashton (This Must be the Place) to create three Caribbean-inspired gin drinks. Let the cuisine of the Caribbean and Australian gin sing.

When: Saturday, May 18, 5pm

Sum Yung Guys Meet Stone and Wood

Powerhouse Sum Yung Guys join forces with crowd-favourite Stone and Wood to start off the Sunday session at The River Lounge. We're talking two hours of modern Asian bites paired with refreshing beers overlooking the water. This is all about laid-back fun shared with good mates, as the afternoon begins and conversation flows.

When: Sunday, May 19, 11am

Hooked On North Bondi Fish

Jesse McTavish from North Bondi Fish is packing his bags and heading north to Noosa for an oh so tasty session in The River Lounge. A testament to its seaside location and Noosa's coastal charm, the North Bondi Fish menu will bring you small bites and simple, fresh seafood dishes.

A couple of beach-side chic cocktails will be on hand too, with crisp whites and amber ales thrown in for good measure.

When: Sunday, May 19, 2pm

Bikini Takeover

The team from Bali's famed Bikini restaurant is crossing the Indian Ocean for one exclusive session. A collision of technique and flavour, Chefs Jethro Vincent and Braden White will be bringing a taste of their reinvented degustation style to Noosa.

A celebration of serious food in a not so serious way, Bikini Takeover is a session not to be missed.

When: Sunday, May 19, 5pm

THE DRINKS LAB

A new addition for the Festival Village, The Drinks Lab is bringing together some of our nation's best mixologists, wine connoisseurs and spirit gurus to create a series of alcohol-inspired master classes.

The best in the business will be spilling all of their secrets and tricks of the trade for all of your favourites, from artisan gin right through to authentic sake. Each of The Drinks Lab masterclass sessions runs for 30 minutes and costs $45 per class.

Start Your Day With Dal Zotto

From a glass of prosecco to a cheeky cocktail, starting the day out with Dal Zotto prosecco is a sure-fire way to be guaranteed a good time. Join them in The Drinks Lab for an intimate masterclass all about the first drink of the day and making it count.

When: Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, 11am.

Wines Of The World

Learn from three-time Australian Sommelier of the Year Banjo Harris Plane, as he explores the globe in search of new and exciting wines from countries we'd least expect. Think Turkey, Croatia, India, South Africa and more - places that aren't traditionally recognised as famous wine countries yet produce some of Banjo's favourite drops.

When: Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, noon

Snap, Crackle, Pop: Fizzy Wine = Good Times

Join wine expert Clare Burder for a little adventure in all things fizz and compare Prosecco with the French style bottle fermented wines. We'll chat about making, style, glassware, serving, food and send you home armed with some useful tips to confidently try something new next time you've got a craving for fizz. Tickets include wine tastings (four samples).

When: Saturday, May 18, 1pm

Four Pillars Gin Masterclass

Join Four Pillars for a raucous masterclass of gin goodness, hosted by the one and only Stu Gregor - one of three founders of Four Pillars Gin. Taste your way through the current Four Pillars range as Stu talks you through the world of making (and drinking) gin.

When: Saturday, May 18, 2pm

Cocktail Spritz

Learn from Luke Ashton as he creates some favourites from This Must Be The Place's spritz menu and shows you how low alcohol cocktails are a great way to enjoy drinks at home. Hosted by Momofuko Seiobo's Kylie Javier Ashton, this masterclass will redefine the spritz, a cocktail changing the way we drink and enjoy alcohol.

When: Saturday, May 18, 3pm

Whisky Tales

In honour of 2019's World Whisky Day, we've rounded up the best of the best to bring you a whisky masterclass. Whether you are whisky obsessive or a newcomer to the dark golden liquid, this masterclass will explore different types of whiskies so you can work out exactly what's for you and learn some tips and tricks along the way.

When: Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, 4pm

Embrace The Umami: Introduction To Sake

In many ways sake is absolutely astonishing. This phenomenal drink has a fascinating flavour profile, an endlessly complex production process and on top of all that, chances are you can't read the label. It's no surprise then that sake is tricky to understand - but fret not, in this class we'll cover some all-important basics - and taste a bracket of sake that'll give you the confidence to keep exploring.

When: Saturday, May 18, 5pm, and Sunday, May 19, 1pm

Exploring Drinkability: Style, Texture & Balance

Join wine expert Clare Burder for a genre busting masterclass that is all about drinkability. We'll taste four fantastic wines and chat with a winemaker about how wines have changed over the last little while.

We'll talk style, texture, grape variety and explore the some of the winemaking trends that are defining our future.

When: Sunday, May 19, 2pm

Australian Distilleries Masterclass

Join Four Pillars' Stu Gregor for a gin-fuelled masterclass on Australia's craft distilling scene. Taste your way through spirits from some of Australia's leading distilleries including Four Pillars Gin, Brookie's, Husk and Noosa's own Fortune Distillery as Stu talks through the ins-and-outs of Australia's distilling industry.

When: Sunday, May 19, 3pm

ESSENTIALS

The Festival Village will open Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, from 10am - 8pm.

The River Lounge and The Drinks Lab are only accessible with Festival Village passes (extra cost for sessions). The Festival Village will open May 18-19 from 10am-8pm.

For the full program and to buy event tickets, visit noosafoodandwine.com.au.