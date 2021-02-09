Fireys will have to climb 12m to find a way to put out blaze

Fire crews at the scene of a silo blaze at Murwillumbah.

Fire crews at the scene of a silo blaze at Murwillumbah.

Update, 1.50pm: Firefighters wearing protective gear are ready to climb to the top of a smoking silo to assess the fire and finalise the extinguishing strategy using specialist detection equipment.

Fire and Rescue Far North Coast operations manager Gary White said crews would be wearing personal protective equipment including breathing apparatus.

"We are using gas detectors and a thermal image camera to monitor the smouldering fire," he said.

"We are going to access the top of the silo via its external ladder which is about 12m to the top."

Mr White said once at the top of the silo, firefighters will use a charged line to spray water down the inside of the silo to extinguish the fire.

"The plan is to put some water in a mist at the top of the silo to allow us to remove the product from the silo underneath using the auger," he said.

"The product can then be removed slowly and safely."

Mr White said there are currently three Fire and Rescue trucks on the scene with 16 firefighters.

"There are only Fire and Rescue firefighter crews here now," he said.

"Hazmat and the Compressed Air Foam (CAFs) truck from Ballina are also on scene and an ambulance crew is also here providing assistance."

Update, 11.15am: Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Operations manager Aaron Howard said crews were still at the scene of a structure fire at Murwillumbah.

"There appears to be a small fire at the top of a silo," he said.

"The cause of the fire is still undetermined."

Mr Howard said there were multiple firefighting crews at the scene.

"There are no persons injured or threats (from the fire) to any personnel on the site," he said.

"Fire and Rescue NSW are the lead agency at this incident."

Fire and Rescue crews have set up an exclusion zone.

They are currently in the process of cooling the silo and extinguishing the fire.

Original story: Emergency services are at the scene of a structure fire at a commercial timber business on Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah.

It is understood crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service are on scene at Boral Timber, 148 Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah, after smoke was seen to be emitting from a silo around 9am on Tuesday February 9, 2021.

All staff are understood to have been evacuated safely from the site.

Fire and Rescue NSW Far North Coast Inspector Gary White said multiple crews are on scene after smoke was seen coming from a silo at the premises.

"We currently have two Fire and Rescue crews on scene, one from Tweed and another from Murwillumbah," he said.

"We also have the Hazardous materials crew from Tweed Heads."

Insp White said he had also called in the new compressed air foam truck from Fire and Rescue Ballina Station.

"It's a pumper which makes a really good foam which is ideal for extinguishing A-class fires such as sawdust and bushfires," he said.

"It's a good piece of kit to have hand."

According to Ambulance NSW, all staff have been evacuated and no-one requiring paramedics to treat them or to be transported to hospital.

More to come.