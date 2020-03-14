Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police roadblock on Markai Rd, Lockyer Waters, following homicide on March 14, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Police roadblock on Markai Rd, Lockyer Waters, following homicide on March 14, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS have told of their shock following the overnight shooting of a man in the Lockyer Valley.

Jodie Schnitzerling lives directly across from the Markai Rd property in Lockyer Waters where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound early this morning.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

She told the Gatton Star of the shock of returning home to find the road blocked and police swarming the area, with the victim still visible.

"It's not pleasant," Ms Schnitzerling said.

"The body is still laying there in the yard."

While she had been away when the incident occurred, her brother had been home at the time.

"He heard a car coming and going about midnight," she said.

Despite being just across the road from the property, he didn't hear the gunshot.

She said the family that lived there had only recently moved in and believed the victim to be in his 30s.

"They've only been there a couple of months,"

"They were really quiet - you wouldn't even see them.

"They seemed like nice people. They just stuck to themselves."

Police are still at the property this morning, with Markai Rd partially blocked between Nangara Rd and Topaz Cres.

Preliminary police investigations are underway.

A crime scene has been declared, and another man is believed to be assisting police.

Investigators are urging anyone who has any information about the incident or who was in the vicinity and has dashcam footage to contact police.

lockyer waters markai rd police investigation shootings
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        premium_icon Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        Environment ‘It’s sad because the minority are going to destroy it for the majority’: Locals are fed up with Teewah Beach litter and want more done to stop the problem.

        Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        premium_icon Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        News Coast Guard Noosa are on alert from invisible viral threat with volunteers ordered...

        Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        premium_icon Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        Council News Why all but one current Noosa Councillor skipped out on the latest election forum...

        ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        premium_icon ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        News Why this anti-waste campaigner wants voters to ‘recycle’ him to Noosa Council.