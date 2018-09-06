Executive coastal hide-away

ANYONE searching for privacy and seclusion yet within easy reach of the beach, schools and shopping, then this stunning property has an excellent location midway between Peregian, Noosa and Eumundi.

Tucked away with a 300m private driveway and gated entry, this beautifully presented executive style home will suit the most fastidious buyer and boasts plenty of sensational features.

Beautiful entry via a timber walkway, the double door entry is quite a statement. There's walls of glass and bi-fold doors that fold right back to really blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, with a resort-style pool that wraps the rear of the home adding to the holiday feel.

Soaring ceilings also emphasise the home's spacious open plan living. At the heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen with a huge Caesar stone island bar, 900mm electric cooking with a built-in coffee machine and microwave all included. Also included is a top-of-the-range projector and screen with built in speakers and a quality Bang & Olufsen TV and stereo.

All bedrooms are spacious and well-appointed with the main boasting twin robes, a spa bath in the ensuite and dreamy outlook over the pool. Outside is a covered patio and extensive decks to relax on, plus there's the Bali theme gazebo.

The grounds are easy to maintain with terraced lawn areas for the pooch or kids, with the whole of the house yard fully fenced for added peace of mind. Room for a shed? No problem, there's already a garden shed in an area with room to build a more sizeable one if so desired.

There is so much to talk about with this property, freshly painted inside and out, new carpets, solar panels, solar hot water, alarm system, wood fire heater, LED lighting, extra-high internal doors and approximately 80,000 litres of rainwater storage, the list goes on.

VERRIERDALE

133 Eumundi Noosa Road

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Peaceful, private and secluded on a tropical 9724sq m with gated entry. Stunning modern home with plenty of inclusions, resort-style pool with waterfalls and Bali-feel gazebo. Solar panels, solar hot water

Price: $1,235,000

Agent: Hinternoosa.com.au

Contact: Jeanette Catalano 0422923851

Inspection: Saturday 11-11.30am