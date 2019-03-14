Bikie says girlfriend caused KFC fight

Geppert said tensions had been building with his rival over many weeks. Picture: Instagram

Geppert said tensions had been building with his rival over many weeks. Picture: Instagram

AN INSTAGRAM bikie said his heavily tattooed girlfriend sparked an infamous KFC carpark brawl - but it came after weeks of online taunting from his rival.

A video of the brawl, posted on Facebook in May, shows ex-Hells Angel Ben "Notorious" Geppert exchanging wild blows outside a Gold Coast fast-food restaurant.

Footage of the fight was captured by Geppert's girlfriend Allaina Vader, who can be heard encouraging him with calls of "you go Ben" throughout the video.

Geppert said tensions had been building with his rival over many weeks. Picture: Facebook

Now, in a podcast with Nomads president Moudi Tajjour called Can't Fight Fate, Geppert said Ms Vader spotted the rival bikie who Geppert claimed was, at the time, a Mongols Motorcycle Club president.

He said she told him to "get out of the car and have a crack".

However, he said the fight wasn't an isolated incident and came after weeks of tension - adding the rival Mongols Motorcycle Club president was "calling him out" on social media.

Geppert said he had no idea why he was being targeted.

"I swear I've got a target on my back, some c**t's tattooed it on me," Geppert said.

"I don't even know who this f**kwit was, I just seen this c**t tagging me, so I did a bit of research and he was the Mongols president."

Geppert said his girlfriend sparked the brawl. Picture: Instagram

Geppert said he was being taunted online.

He told Tajjour the bikie would taunt him by standing outside his home and inviting him out to fight.

However, he said it all came to a head when Ms Vader saw the rival bikie standing in the carpark of the KFC as they drove past, telling him: "There he is, get out of the car and have a crack, I'll record it."

"So I rushed out, kids everywhere, families everywhere, it was about 4 o'clock in the arvo, and I was like 'f**k whatever'," Geppert said.

Footage of the wild encounter shows the pair throwing punches until one of them falls into a white Range Rover.

Ms Vader can be heard yelling in footage of the brawl.

Ms Vader can be heard yelling "suck sh*t" and then warning the pair the police were on the way

In Can't Fight Fate, Geppert claimed the Mongols kicked the member out of the club after the brawl.

Geppert was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for three years in July, over a number of charges relating to the brawl.

Geppert spoke to Moudi Tajjour on a podcast yesterday. Picture: YouTube

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported Magistrate Andrew Sinclair, during sentencing, said there were "two Gepperts" - one who would end up in prison and another who was kind-hearted.

"One with tattoos on his face, replica guns, a four-page criminal history who consumes steroids and gets into fights in public - that person will spend the rest of his life in prison," Mr Sinclair said.

In recent weeks, Geppert reignited a fiery feud with Brett "Kaos" Pechey, a former Bandidos Motorcycle Club president who calls himself "Infamous".