Exhibition brings 3D artwork to life

LIFELIKE: Beauty to the Senses will feature Wareham's three-dimensional instrument art. Contributed

SUNSHINE Coast artist Brian W. Jones is bringing Beauty to the Senses with his collection of work currently on show in Pomona.

Brian paints under the signature "Wareham” and is best known for his unique instrument art series.

Using traditional oils, his exhibition will also feature flora and fungi, Australian forests and exotic locations of beauty and historical interest.

His love of colour, form and history is revealed in each of the 40 works on display.

Instrument art is an artistic celebration of man's pursuit of music and his invention, spanning 3000 years.

Stringed instruments are painted in three-dimensional form, representing a wide variety from ancient to the 1950s and 80s rock and pop era.

Brian has painted with oils for 40 years as his preferred medium, with some experience in acrylics, water colours and other three-dimension work.

The exhibition runs at Pomona Railway Station Gallery until February 6.