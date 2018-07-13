Exhibition charity brekky for cancer

NOOSA, get ready to raise money for the Cancer Council at a breakfast art exhibition held at the Sunshine Beach Surf Club later this month.

The morning will be filled with raffles, lucky door prizes and food, with all money raised going to cancer research prevention and support services.

Organiser Billie Colley has been involved in charity fundraisers for more than 40 years.

"I try to do something different every year,” she said.

"I am officially registered to raise money for the Cancer Council and it is close to me as my sister and niece have both had cancer.”

Billie's friend, experimental artist Marty Foster, will exhibit her artwork for the morning and guests will have the chance to purchase a selection of pieces.

"Billie wanted to do something instead of just breakfast and when she asked me I wanted to help,” Marty said.

"I have been painting for 40 years and use mostly water mediums.

"On the day there will be 25 of my paintings on display and 12 of them for the raffle.”

Both ladies said how generous the community had been, coming on board for the event with some big prizes up for grabs.

The exhibition is on Sunday, July 22 from 9am.

Tickets are $20 and to book, phone 54475491.