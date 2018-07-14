Former One Nation staffer found guilty of rape

Black allegedly called the woman a ‘filthy dog’ and threatened to kill her. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England)

A FORMER One Nation staffer has been found guilty of assaulting and raping a woman in Brisbane in 2007.

Sean Black, former media adviser to ex-Senator Malcolm Roberts, was found guilty in the Brisbane District Court on Friday of two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of rape.

He was acquitted of a third count of assault.

Judge Glen Cash accepted a majority verdict for the rape charge from the jury, who deliberated from Thursday afternoon until around 8.50pm on Friday, with one juror disagreeing.

Black will be sentenced on July 26 and did not apply for bail after the verdict. The jury heard throughout the four-day trial this week accusations Black violently attacked the woman before raping her and threatening to kill her by shooting her in the head.

Black tried to pull the woman down a staircase and repeatedly called her a "filthy dog" in the first assault in April 2007, crown prosecutor Brendan White told jurors in his closing statement on Thursday.

In October 2007, Black allegedly slammed a door on her fingers and mocked her a few days later after noticing bruises on her body, the court heard.

The woman alleges he raped her after she told him not to hit her any more.

A month later, she approached Black about the assaults and he allegedly struck her in the stomach and threatened to kill her before breaking her phone, the jury was told.

The victim alleged Black said: "I will shoot you in the head and I will kill you," before snatching her phone and smashing it.

The jury was shown photos of bruises on the woman's body.

Black worked for Pauline Hanson’s party and was media adviser to ex-senator Malcolm Robert.

Her demeanour during her testimony indicated she was being truthful and medical evidence supported her version of events, Mr White said.

"For any person (giving testimony) it would be extremely difficult. She was being truthful," he told the court.

Black's barrister, Rick Taylor, accused the woman of making up the allegations. He called her testimony "contrived" and said her evidence was "lies, I'll call them lies because they are lies".

Mr Taylor said the bruises were "modest" and could have come from "common daily activity".