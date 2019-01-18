Exotic Asian food, exotic beer

NEW: Head chef Leigh Darlington outside O-Ren Brewhouse and Modern Asian Restaurant .

O-REN Brewhouse & Modern Asian Restaurant is the new face on the block in Hastings St, Noosa.

And the timing has apparently been spot-on, with the venue packing holiday visitors and tourists alike into its doors.

The idea was spawned from the successful Copperhead restaurant and micro-brewery in Cooroy - but takes things a step further.

"We're not a brewery here; we are brewing special beers at Cooroy, to complement modern Asian food,” owner Jason Cox said.

"They are designed to complement the subtle spiciness of the food.

"We have a top chef, Leigh Darlington, doing the menu who has worked Singapore and Hong Kong.”

The designed brews are all small-batch - and pretty exotic.

"We have Orange, Miso and Rice beer, Passionfruit Sour and Dragonfruit Sour, all specially designed to go with our food,” Mr Cox said.

And it has captured customers' imagination.

"It's amazing,” he said.

"We've had lots of holidaymakers coming through.”

The vacancy in the sought-after street came about with a tenant moving to another premises, breaking its lease.

"This has garnered interest from across the globe with offerings on Hastings St a hot commodity,” Ray White Commercial Noosa and Sunshine Coast North commercial property consultant David Brinkley said.