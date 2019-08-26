Exotic waters south of the Reef

SOUTH of Queensland’s spectacular Great Barrier Reef is a subtropical region that is home to a rich ecosystem of marine life.

From Rainbow Beach to the southern Gold Coast, this area is studded with rocky reefs, coral reefs, artificial reefs and numerous shipwrecks.

A mix of tropical and temperate species abound here, including three species of turtles, sharks, rays, colourful reef fishes and a variety of invertebrates.

The guest speaker at this week’s Noosa Parks Association Friday Environment Forum is Nigel Marsh, a Brisbane-based underwater photographer and photojournalist who has been exploring this beautiful part of the country for 30 years.

Share Nigel Marsh’s amazing underwater world on Friday, August 30, at the Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Dr, Noosaville, from 10.30am-12.15pm.