7 expansive, multi-million dollar Sunshine Coast homes

262A Sunrise Road, Doonan is on the market for $3.3 million.

THE Sunshine Coast, with its mix of urban, rural and coastal lifestyle, hosts plenty of dream homes for those looking for space to raise the kids, find some peace and quiet or even take the horses for a ride.

While most of these homes are on acreage property, some are included for their unusually large floor spaces, bedroom count or outdoor settings.

262A Sunrise Road, Doonan

Offers over $3.3 million

Five bedrooms, two bathrooms

There's plenty of room to spread out on this Doonan property, with the "resort style" home perched on 12ha and residents co-habitating with kangaroos and koalas.

The master bedroom opens out to a terrace and water garden that features mini waterfalls and goldfish swimming in the pond.

The home is part of the Noosa hinterland's growing list of multi-million dollar acreage mansions, and includes an outdoor stone fireplace, infinity pool, seven garage spaces, separate cottage, three Bali huts and lagoon.

523 Cooroy Noosa Road, Tinbeerwah

Offers by tender

Four bedrooms, four bathrooms

The home at 523 Cooroy Noosa Road is sure to impress with its timber features and massive grounds. Contributed

This home on a sprawling Tinbeerwah rural site is a grand architectural statement, with the massive timber structure and its floor-to-ceiling glass panels built to make the most of the surrounding bushland.

The massive 32ha acre property, a mix of forests and cleared land, has plenty of space for grazing or horses.

107 Valley Drive, Doonan

Auction May 5

Five bedrooms, five bathrooms

107 Valley Drive, Doonan will go to auction on May 5. Contributed

This 800sq m home on 1.24ha hillside block is one of the smaller properties on the list, but the panoramic views of the ocean from Noosa to Coolum gives the illusion of all the space you could ever need.

The award-winning, architecturally-designed home also features a pool, spa, multiple decks and a section of virgin rainforest to explore.

27 The Esplanade, Sunshine Beach

Price by negotiation

Five bedrooms, five bathrooms

27 The Esplanade, Sunshine Beach boasts a massive interior, including a dressing room and sumptuous ensuite. Contributed

Even if you can't find any quiet space in any of the five bedrooms, large living spaces or massive ensuite with soaking tub and dressing room, then a walk out the front door and across the road to the beach should do the trick.

63-73 Eumundi Range Road, Eumundi

Auction April 28

Eight bedrooms, six bathrooms

63-73 Eumundi Range Road, Eumundi even comes with a licence to run a bed and breakfast on the property. Contributed

Queenslanders don't come much more grand than this, and that's before you consider the tennis court, pool, rotunda, additional residence, and 9.3ha block complete with paddocks, horses, alpacas and two dams.

If you can't take up all that space yourself, the property carries licenses to run a bed and breakfast business.

7 Grandview Drive, Coolum Beach

Auction April 18

Seven bedrooms, five bathrooms

7 Grandview Drive, Coolum Beach lives up to its street name, with sea views from almost anywhere on the property. Contributed

All three stories, and in fact most rooms in the house, have sea views but it's the rock pool complete with cave-like overhang that provides the perfect space for watching the ocean roll in.

37 Venning Rd, Verrierdale

Offers over $2.895

Six bedrooms, four bathrooms

37 Venning Rd, Verrierdale is a horse-lover's paradise, with large stables and horse grooming facilities. Contributed

Backing onto the Verrierdale State Forest, this 20ha property features a lagoon, dam, paddocks, infinity pool, separate studio, four stables and horse care facility.

The home includes a self-contained guest wing, large living spaces, pizza oven, fireplace and wide open indoor and outdoor living spaces.

