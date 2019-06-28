Expect an increased police presence these holidays

QUEENSLAND'S school holiday safety road campaign begins on Saturday with the launch of Operation Cold Snap.

Between June 29 and July 19, Queensland Police will co-ordinate a statewide traffic operation designed to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatal or serious injury traffic crashes, the aim to have all travellers arrive safe.

The operation will include a highly visible police presence on Queensland roads and roadside drug and alcohol testing.

Assistant Commissioner Keating said Operation Cold Snap would reinforce the Fatal Five factors: speeding, drink/drug driving, seat belts, fatigue and distraction.

"Drivers who fail to comply with traffic laws and regulations place road users across Queensland at a high risk of being involved in a serious or fatal traffic crash,” Mr Keating said.

"The current road toll in Queensland is 96, that is 14 less than this time last year.

"Anyone travelling on the state's highways can expect to encounter police.”

Minister Ryan said the Queensland Government and QPS were committed to reducing the road toll.

"We want there to be zero fatalities.

"I urge all road users to be extra careful on our roads over this holiday period and help make this break a safe one for all Queenslanders.”