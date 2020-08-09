Menu
The Hilton Tce roundabout is looking more like the finished product thanks to a concerted effort by council's work crews.
News

EXPECT DELAYS: Tewantin road upgrade night works

Peter Gardiner
9th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Soon the wait for the $3 million road upgrade in Tewantin will be over, along with the delays.

The final part of the Hilton Tce upgrade kicks off tonight.

Linemarking of the new asphalt will be happening from 7pm-6am and again on Monday night.

Council have decided this work can be done at night when there is less traffic because the noise impacts for residents will be minimal compared to recent asphalt works.

There could be some delays for motorists travelling along Hilton Tce overnight or Monday night.

“With only minor works such as traffic islands and beautification to follow, Hilton Terrace is nearly done – great news for the community and motorists,” a council spokesman said.

