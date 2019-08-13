Experience Noosa’s community art scene

Artist Sarah Therese will feature at this year's Noosa Open Studios.

COOROY’S Musa Vale Rd will be a hub of art for the upcoming Noosa Open Studios with three neighbouring artists to feature.

Quixotica Art Space is headed by local ceramic artist and educator Rowley Drysdale who will have his work on display along with former Noosa Open Studios president Sarah Therese.

“If you have not visited before, this is a great opportunity to visit and see this beautiful place, with extensive gardens, a waterside gallery, ceramic kilns and working studios,” Ms Therese said.

“This is where Rowley holds his workshops for many aspiring and established potters, and the gallery there hosts exhibitions throughout the year.”

A little further up the road, local painter Trevor Purvis will open his home and studio to show his acrylic and oil landscape paintings.

“It is a wonderful space on the top of a rise, with amazing views across the district,” Ms Therese said.

“Trevor also holds painting workshops both in his studio and in the outback, with groups of painters travelling with him to be inspired by natural surrounds further afield.”

Ms Therese said Noosa Open Studios allows locals and visitors to experience “human interaction” with some of the many artists in the Noosa shire.

“It’s always a lovely weekend because you get to meet the people,” she said.

“Many of these artist are hidden in their studios so it’s special for them to open them up and say this is what I do, this is who I am.”

“It’s a really significant time of the year for the artists for people to come and see their work.

“It’s a much more personal experience.”

Ms Therese said hours of hard work goes into organising the event both from volunteer committee members and the artists themselves.

“There is a lot of work to get everyone’s studios ready and tidy and make sure enough art has been made.”

The event is a chance for people to venture a little further outside the common tourist areas and experience another side to the region.

“Visitors take away a wonderful community experience,” Ms Therese said.

“It’s a great Noosa experience and fantastic day out and we have wonderful feedback from the artists too.”

A free event, Noosa Open Studios is now in its fourth year and to accommodate more artists, galleries and visitors, six art trails have been created.

More than 75 artists across the Noosa region will feature across two long weekends, beginning this Friday, August 16.

Ms Therese said the event was also a great opportunity to make an art investment for the home.

Visit the Noosa Open studios website for details or Wallace House for a program.