Experienced businessman steps forth for council

NOOSA resident and successful businessman Julien Cahn is the latest candidate to put his named forward for the 2020 local council election.

With a wealth of experience both in Australian and the United Kingdom Mr Cahn hopes to bring a sense of unity to Noosa Council and help drive the region into a “harmonious” future.

Mr Cahn is known locally for his involvement with Business Mentors Noosa, as a founding member and two-time president.

Originally from London, Mr Cahn has lived in Noosa with wife Marilynne for 10 years.

“We moved here from the UK for the lifestyle, the climate, the beauty of Noosa and the vibrant community,” Mr Cahn said.

His professional career began as a primary school teacher in a slum clearance estate in Croydon, South London.

“It was challenging to say the least but also very rewarding,” Mr Cahn said.

“It was here that I encountered the harsh reality of those less fortunate and developed an empathy and insight into community and how little actions could effect change.”

After 11 years in schools, Mr Cahn turned to the world of entrepreneurship. His businesses included jewellery parties, glow in the dark stickers company Glowstars, local newspapers and latterly the hugely popular Bombay Bicycle Club chain of Indian restaurants.

During his time in London Mr Cahn was president of the London Cricket College, a community initiative to attract less fortunate young people to a career in cricket while also receiving an education.

“Many of these young men went onto successful cricketing careers.”

For many years he was also on the David Adams Leukaemia Appeal committee, raising money for cancer research.

Since being in Noosa, Mr Cahn has been an integral part of BMN and served on the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry committee and Noosa Soccer Club committee.

“During the last eight years BMN has mentored over three hundred and fifty businesses giving me a deep understanding of the sector.”

Mr Cahn believes his experiences across so many industries and working with different people places him in a unique position to “serve the community in the best way possible”.

“I would like to think that as a resident my life and business experience gives me a good chance of serving our community.”

“I believe that the role of a councillor is to bring parties together to find the way forward.”

“There will always be groups in a community that have different views, different needs and different beliefs, but with the right leadership our fabulous community can find a peaceful and harmonious way forward.”

Mr Cahn has outlined issues he would like to address if elected to council.

These include council transparency, preservation of the lifestyle for residents and reducing red tape for business.

“I also hope to bring the business groups and the residents groups together to drive Noosa forward in one direction that suits all.”