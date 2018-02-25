Menu
Experts discuss the work-life balance

ON SUNDAY, March 4, hear special guests discuss the work-life balance as busy women in a demanding world.

Psychologist Dr Rosie Shiels and president of Supporting and Linking Tradeswomen Fiona Shewring will share their experience and knowledge as part of Women's Week at the Lawson Shed, Pomona.

Through her own experience as a single mother and work on an international research project Work-Life Balance, Dr Shiels said she under- stood the issues that could be detrimental to women's health.

Ms Shewring has been instrumental in creating the world's first mobile tools workshop which has now delivered more than 160 workshops across Australia.

Sharing her story and her experience, she will look at what it takes to stay grounded in an unsupportive work environment and how to create a supportive network.

Enjoy an exchange of ideas, an excellent morning tea, and some great local entertainment from 9.30am.

Tickets are $10 and can be booked by phoning 5485 2427.

