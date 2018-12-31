Explore beauty of the daily scene

GYMPIE artist Nicole Harper invites you to discover your own landscape in a new exhibition opening at Pomona Railway Gallery this Saturday.

Titled Explorations, the work focuses on interpreting the places we find ourselves everyday. Harper's aim is not to accurately portray the location but rather invoke feelings and responses.

"I have always been drawn to the everyday scene and the beauty that is often overlooked,” Harper said.

"It sounds like a cliche however I hope everyone has had one of these moments.”

Harper grew up surrounded by art, her mother a successful artist in her own right. After dabbling in school, she didn't pick up a paintbrush again until finding herself living on a remote cattle station as a wife and mother to three children.

After establishing herself as an artist in western Queensland, Nicole moved with her family to the Gympie region in 2014.

Explorations opens at 10.30am on January 5 and will be on display until February 6.