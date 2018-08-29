Explore local disability services

LENDING A HAND: The 'Field of Opportunities' Open Day is on Tuesday, September 11.

LENDING A HAND: The 'Field of Opportunities' Open Day is on Tuesday, September 11.

TO CELEBRATE National Disability Action Week, Sunshine Butterflies is inviting families touched with a disability to attend its Open Day 'Field of Opportunities' on Tuesday, September 11 from 10am-2pm at 'Our Backyard' (468 McKinnon Drive, Cooroibah).

Families and individuals living with a disability are encouraged to come along and explore the opportunities on offer at Sunshine Butterflies, as well as 25 other local NDIS and Disability Support providers from across our region, including Montrose Therapy and Respite Services, Vision Australia, Carers Queensland, plus speech therapists, physiotherapists, exercise and movement specialists.

Also there on the day will be suppliers of Disability Aids and Equipment including Recumbent Bikes, Walk on Wheels, Nationwide Mobility Vehicles and Pres Care, plus education specialists from CQU and Noosa District High School, and Disability Employment Services such as At Work Australia, Mylestones Employment and APM.

Find out more about the Sporting and Recreation programs on offer including the Noosa Tigers Special Needs AFL and NYRC's Sailability clinics.

To attend, please RSVP to Lyn Stack on 54702830 or alternatively, email community@sunshine butterflies.com.au.

"People are very confused about where to start with the NDIS, so we are offering these free sessions to help families get the application process started,” Sunshine Butterflies founder and CEO Leanne Walsh said.

"The NDIS gives families a real opportunity to achieve their goals and give their child the future they have always wanted for them.”