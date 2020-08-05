Exploring the art intrigue of ‘accidental feminists’

The work by Jill Orr called antipodean epic - interloper on show at Noosa Regional Gallery.

The work by Jill Orr called antipodean epic - interloper on show at Noosa Regional Gallery.

Back in the 1970s there was Australian feminist author Germaine Greer’s Female Eunuch image of a woman’s naked torso hung on a clothes rack with man handles on her hips.

But in the 2020s a group of ‘Accidental Feminists’ have arrived in Noosa offering insights into their creative take on gender identity.

The FEM-aFFINITY exhibition is now showing at Noosa Regional Gallery.

This is a partnership of creative social enterprise with Arts Project Australia and National Exhibitions Touring Support Victoria.

“It is the pairing of abled, contemporary female Australian artists with their contemporaries at Arts Project Australia that really sets FEM-aFFINITY apart from other female-led exhibitions,” Noosa gallery director Michael Brennan said.

“At the heart of FEM-aFFINITY is the notion that as women develop meaningful and critically engaging careers in the arts, they are ‘doing’ feminism,” Mr Brennan said.

“The 14 artists in FEM-aFFINITY are all positively forging unique careers in the arts.”

The exhibition, curated by Associate Professor Catherine Bell, celebrates collaboration.

“By moving the discussion away from disability, FEM-aFFINITY champions the vibrancy and inclusiveness of the arts - the recognition that difference is something to celebrate and not isolate,” Ms Bell said.

The landmark publication The Female Eunuch from 1970.

Arts Project Australia supports artists with intellectual disabilities, promotes their work and advocates for their inclusion in contemporary art practice.

APR’s Sim Luttin said: “Accidental feminists aren’t deliberately creating work within a traditional feminist canon,” she said

“They lead by example and have an impact on others by doing.”

The artists include Fulli Andrinopoulos, Dorothy Berry, Yvette Coppersmith, Wendy Dawson, Prudence Flint, Helga Groves, Bronwyn Hack, Janelle Low, Eden Menta, Jill Orr, Lisa Reid, Heather Shimmen, Cathy Staughton and Jane Trengove.

Entry to the exhibition is free.

Visit www.noosaregionalgallery.com.au for more information.

