Expo goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions

Event managing director Bob Carroll says the expo will bring millions of dollars into the local economy

THE Queensland Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo will go ahead in Toowoomba this weekend.

The expo, hosted by Toowoomba based company Australian Events, will be the second expo to operate under the coronavirus restrictions.

Australian Events director Bob Carroll said visitors would notice some changes to previous events.

"We've been working with the health department for the last few months to fine tune their industry plan for events," Mr Carroll said.

"We now have approval from Queensland Health to run the event.

"One of the main (changes) is (attendees) can't buy a ticket at the gate, they must buy them online.

"We scan them in and scan them out so we're keeping track of how many people are onsite at what time.

"Onsite we'll have social distancing ambassadors and sanitisation stations."

Mr Carroll said it was the perfect time to host the Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo with a rise in drive tourism.

"What's significant about what we're doing is these events are geared around putting people into caravans and camper trailers to see Queensland first," he said.

"Travelling interstate and overseas isn't safe at the moment, so why not see Queensland first."

The event will run from July 31 to August 2 at the Toowoomba Showgrounds.

"There will be fishing and casting demonstrations over the three days with renowned fishing expert Dave Moss on the Shimano Fishing Show," Mr Carroll said.

"Outback adventurer and camp oven guru, King Brown, will be showing visitors how to have fun cooking at home on in the bush using the popular cast iron camp ovens."

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit adventureexpo.com.au.