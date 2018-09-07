Expo showcases creative talents

THE Handmade Expo Sunshine Coast is back again this Sunday at the Noosa Leisure Centre.

The expo is proving to be one of the best local handmade markets on the Coast as it continues to connect stallholders from across our region with handmade-loving customers.

The centre will be hosting it again with stalls situated inside so stallholders can showcase their wares without the worry of the weather, and customers can shop in comfort.

There is also a fantastic food court out the back with seating, buskers, coffee, teas, handmade sweets, treats and tasty health food options available to eat on the day or take home and share.

The Handmade Expo opens from 9am-1pm on Sunday, and has both free entry and free parking on-site. There is also free face-painting for the kids as well.

To be kept up to date with attending stallholder profiles join the event listing on Facebook or search social media for The Handmade Expo Sunshine Coast.

What can customers expect to see at the market? Loads of high quality, diverse, unique and authentic hand-crafted goods that consumers are looking for. The Handmade Expo is a market for everyone!

Visit www.thehand madeexpo.com.au for more information.