EXPOSED: Coast drivers busted with meth in system

BUSTED: 10 drivers came before Coast courts in 2020 for driving with meth in their system

Almost 800 drivers across the Sunshine Coast were busted drug driving last year, with one in three roadside drug tests returning positive results.

Sunshine Coast Road Policing Unit officer in charge Shane Panoho said 2478 roadside drug tests were conducted in the region, and 798 returned a positive result.

Senior Sergeant Panoho said drug driving was a serious road safety issue in Australia with more than nine per cent of road fatalities involving drivers or motorcycle riders who had an illegal drug in their system.

He said according to the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety Queensland, drug use increased the risk of crash involvement, and drivers with illicit drugs in their system were 10 times more likely to cause a crash.

"Drug use worsens your driving through cognitive impairment, which affects your judgment, memory and reaction time," he said.

From a woman caught driving with her feet hanging out of the car to a driver found passed out with a cocktail of drugs in his system, here are 10 Coast drivers who were before the court last year for driving with meth in their system.

'Your child or your drugs': Meth dad's ultimatum

Peter Murchie was told to choose between a life of drugs and prison or his 10-year-old son.

Peter Andrew Murchie, then-48, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court last July to drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Peter Andrew Murchie, then-48, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court last July to drug driving and driving while disqualified.

It came after he was stopped by police in March and returned a positive drug test.

Checks revealed he was driving while disqualified and an analysis showed the drug in his system was meth.

"You're at the point where you've go to decide whether it's your child or your drugs," magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said.

"(Your) 10-year-old is depending on you, you could ruin his life."

Ms Tonkin sentenced him to six months in jail, with an immediate parole release date, and he was disqualified for driving for three years.

Mum high on meth in Bruce Hwy ride of terror

Angela Jenkins was given a suspended sentence in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court for dangerous driving while under the influence of meth.

A mum high on meth was arrested after she was caught swerving across lanes on the Bruce Highway with her feet hanging out the window and her hands off the steering wheel.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told Maroochydore Magistrates Court police received more than 10 calls from the public on July 3 last year regarding Angela Leigh Jenkins' dangerous driving.

She was arrested and police found a bottle of liquid which was gamma hydroxybutyrate, and 0.89g of methamphetamine in her handbag.

A hospital blood-analysis revealed she had meth in her system.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to five charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and possessing dangerous drugs.

Jenkins was sentenced to one year in jail, wholly suspended for three years, was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three years.

'Not a good look': Mum busted driving on meth

A Coast mum-of-five lost her licence after she was caught driving on meth last year.

Facing Maroochydore Magistrates Court in July, Jozie Kay Champion pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan told the court police stopped Champion on the Gold Coast on April 17 and she tested positive on roadside drug test.

Champion admitted to police she had used methamphetamine four days earlier, and told the court she did not know it would stay in her system that long.

Magistrate Rod Madsen was not impressed by her criminal history, which consisted of drug offending and speeding.

He fined her $500 and disqualified her from driving for two months.

High driver crashed car while trying to avoid cops

Cai Dylan Walker was under the influence of a “cocktail” of four drugs when he crashed his car.

A Coast man was under the influence of a "cocktail" of drugs including meth and marijuana when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid police.

Cai Dylan Walker, then-26, faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court in April last year, pleading guilty via video link to 11 charges.

On October 17, 2019, Walker swerved into oncoming traffic and sped off, in the hope police would not stop him at an interception site in Kiamba.

He was unlicensed and driving an uninsured and unregistered car at the time.

Walker was given a head sentence of 12 months' imprisonment with immediate release on parole for the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of two years and seven months.

Drug addict busted driving on meth twice in month

Jay Patrick Casey was caught drug driving last year and admitted to smoking ice days before a roadside drug test.

An addict who held up a Coast pharmacy with a knife and demanded medication faced court again after he was caught drug driving.

Jay Patrick Casey, then-44, faced Caloundra Magistrates Court in September last year.

He pleaded guilty to eight charges including drug driving and possessing dangerous drugs.

Casey was stopped by police while driving in Caloundra on May 16.

A roadside drug test revealed a positive result for methamphetamine.

He admitted to smoking ice days before.

The court heard Casey was then caught drug driving on methamphetamine and marijuana on June 16.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney sentenced Casey to one year probation and disqualified Casey from driving for two years and five months.

He ordered Casey be recommitted to the District Court for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Driver passed out with eight drugs in his system

A driver with a total of eight drugs in his system was found passed out behind the wheel by an off-duty police officer in Pelican Waters.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the Caloundra Magistrates Court the officer found Luke Andrew Lind passed out in his car with the motor still running on April 23 last year.

Lind was slurring his speech and had difficulties staying awake and was taken to hospital where he returned a positive result for drugs including amphetamine, methamphetamine, diazepam, nordiazepam, trazodone, methadone, oxazepam and marijuana, some of which were prescribed to him.

Lind pleaded guilty by video link in September to driving under the influence of drugs.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Unlicensed driver had meth, marijuana in system

Kane Thomas Gray was drug driving on Steve Irwin Way at Glenview when he was pulled over by police.

A court heard a man driving on an expired licence had consumed meth and marijuana before getting behind the wheel.

Kane Thomas Gray, then-27, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court last year to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva.

He was driving on Steve Irwin Way at Glenview when he was pulled over by police.

Checks revealed his licence had been expired for 14 months.

He was asked to provide a specimen of saliva for a drug test and he said he had taken illicit drugs.

The certificate revealed he had methamphetamine and marijuana in his saliva.

The court heard he had previous drink driving and drug driving offences on his traffic history.

"It looks like you've picked up your game a bit in the last year but before that, 2018 was pretty bad wasn't it?" magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from holding a licence for four months.

Drug driver used ice days before getting behind the wheel

Brian Baker pleaded guilty in Nambour Magistrates Court to one count of driving while relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Luke Brian Baker admitted to consuming marijuana and crystal meth in the week prior to being stopped by police and drug tested on April 18, last year.

Baker tested positive to having a relevant drug in his saliva and told police he had smoked marijuana that morning and had taken ice the weekend before.

Facing Nambour Magistrates Court in September, Baker pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a relevant drug in his saliva while on a probationary licence.

"I didn't feel under the influence … I did say that I hadn't had any of the effects," he said.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin reminded Baker he wasn't charged with being under the influence and disqualified him from driving for three months and fined him $300.

Meth driver tries to fight good Samaritans after crash

A meth driver on a suspended sentence tried to fight good Samaritans who came to his aid when he crashed his car.

Benjamin Richard Pawelski, then-35, was released on parole in October last year for a string of crimes committed across the Sunshine Coast, including driving under the influence of drugs at Coochin Creek in 2019.

Affected by marijuana and methamphetamine, Pawelski was involved in a two-car crash.

He threatened and tried to fight bystanders who offered help before being arrested at a nearby Mcdonald's.

Pawelski pleaded guilty to 21 offences including drug driving, assaulting a police officer and three counts of stealing.

Pawelski was sentenced to nine months in jail with immediate release on parole, fined $1200 for driving under the influence and disqualified from driving for three years.

Meth driver claims drug was a present

A "profoundly deaf" drug driver told his lawyer the meth found in his system was a present.

Using an Auslan interpreter, Paul Anthony Kello, then-49, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court in May last year to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva while on a probationary licence.

The court heard the man was stopped by police on New Year's Eve 2019 and tested positive to a roadside drug test.

Further analysis revealed he had methamphetamine in his system.

Defence lawyer Christopher Anderson said Kello told him he was given the methamphetamine as a New Year's present from a friend.

Kello was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $300.