Exquisite hinterland hideaway

IF you're searching for the perfect Noosa hinterland hideaway, a place where you can enjoy complete peace and privacy yet still be within easy reach of civilisation, this is it.

400 RINGTAIL CREEK ROAD, RINGTAIL CREEK

This gorgeous 63-acre property is secretly nestled in another world, away from the hustle and bustle of modern life. However, it is only 15 minutes in either direction to Noosa or the Bruce Highway to go North or South.

To say the views are sensational is an understatement. Sit and enjoy a coffee or wine while watching the ocean liners traverse the horizon and the lights of Noosa flicker at night.

From here, you can watch the sun and the moon rise out of the ocean or even check out the surf at Tea Tree Bay and Granite Point.

Boasting the perfect north-facing site to build the ultimate dream home, your new abode comes with a seasonal creek and the most delightful rock pools. With just over 63 acres to play with, you can create your very own private walking paths and enjoy the untouched natural beauty of the land.

Bordering the state forest, the property offers multiple access points and 1km of road frontage. It also gives you an extensive array of millable Australian hardwood timber, including tallowwood (eucalyptus microcorys), turpentine, grey gum, red and brown stringybark and bloodwood.

If you're more interested in supplying your own table, you'll discover a delicious selection of fruit trees, including citrus, apple, avocado, mulberry, paw paw, mango, olive and passionfruit.

Building your dream home will be easy as the property already has masses of rainwater storage and a 10kW solar power system with battery back-up.

There's also a Telstra landline in place, as well as two approved sheds, including a three-bay machinery shed and fully self-contained accommodation comprising two bedrooms (main with built-ins), bathroom with laundry, kitchen with gas cooktop and a spacious open plan living area with high ceilings, ceiling fans and screens.

There's also a great north-facing veranda to take in those breath-taking views plus a tandem two-car carport.

Just 10 minutes from Cooroy or Tewantin, Boreen Point or Lake Cootharaba, this fabulous property is a must-see for anyone searching for their private piece of paradise.

Agent: Sam Hargrave and Phil Hargrave at Hargrave Real Estate

Contact: 0425 777 121, 0417 750 507

Features: Two approved sheds, including a three-bay machinery shed and fully self-contained accommodation, 1km of road frontage. North-facing veranda and two-car carport, 10kW solar power system with battery back-up. Seasonal creek and rock pools. Extensive array of millable Australian hardwood timber. Selection of fruit trees. Masses of rainwater storage. Telstra landline

Area: 25.6ha

Price: Offers over $895,000

Inspection: By appointment