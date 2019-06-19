Extra learning programs win

EXTRA-CURRICULAR academic activities are an important part of school life.

Students at Noosaville State School have reason to be excited after additional learning extension programs were given an extra boost thanks to Tewantin Noosa Community Bank.

The annual Reader's Cup challenge will continue this year and similar support will be provided to Chess Club, Maths Olympiad, Voices on the Coast and the annual inter-school Debater's Cup later in the year.

The Reader's Cup challenge takes place in early August and asks students to read a wide range of books and work as a team to answer questions.

Noosaville's deputy principal Alasdair Scott said the students look forward to Reader's Cup every year and he was delighted it would continue in 2019.

"The Reader's Cup competition is a graded, knockout format where the winning classes will come from Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 from teams that answer the most questions correctly,” Mr Scott said.

"The competition has been proven to be a real hit with students of all ages for many years and a fun way to inspire reading with a little competitiveness between the classes.”

In October, the annual Debater's Cup will see students representing Cooroy, Cooran, Tewantin and Noosaville State Schools participate in a competition where round-robin debates will occur on various subjects.

"This has been an annual event since 2012, where students from Years 5 and 6 find a fun way to inspire debating along with a little inter-school competitiveness,” Mr Scott said.

"The four schools have really embraced the annual Debaters' Cup and we thank Bendigo Bank for their ongoing financial support of this event.”

Bendigo Bank's Linda Oliver said all who work at the three Noosa branches see giving back the bank's profits as one of the best parts of their jobs.

"We're really proud of our relationship with Noosaville and many of the other state schools in Noosa,” she said.

"Many are long-standing ones and we look forward to returning to take in the Reader's and Debater's Cup finals in the months ahead.”