Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

Extra police resources for Australia Day on the Sunshine Coast

Police officers will be out in force this Australia Day to prevent a repeat of last year’s illegal activity at Moffat Beach.

Twelve people were charged last year after a wild brawl broke out at Eleanor Shipley Park.

Police were called to the family-friendly park about 3.30pm as small fights broke out among a large group of drunk teenagers, a police spokeswoman said at the time.

Sunshine Coast police district officer Superintendent Craig Hawkins said significant police resources would patrol areas including Moffat Beach and Alexandra Headland to “ensure it is an enjoyable day for everyone”.

Moffat Beach was left in shambles after a wild brawl broke out on Australia Day last year. Photo: Sea Shepherd Australia

“In recent years we’ve seen anti-social behaviour that has occurred that we are preparing for,” Superintendent Hawkins said.

“We are taking a less than tolerant approach towards people who might interfere with the enjoyment of others in and around certain locations.

“Previously we’ve seen problems around Caloundra, Moffat Beach and Alexandra Headland.”

He said police would also conduct random breath tests across the region.

Supt Hawkins also urged people to be safe by the water, particularly if they had consumed alcohol.