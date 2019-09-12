Extra rubbish collections for fires in Sunshine Coast Council fire zones

Extra rubbish collections are on the way for the Peregian Springs area and others impacted by the fire.

Sunshine Coast Council is undertaking two additional rubbish collection services in Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Weyba areas to help residents who have returned home after the bushfires.

The two additional general waste service collections will take place tomorrow, Friday September 13, and on Saturday, September 14. Normal waste collection services will occur on Monday September 16.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said council was aware the aftermath of the bushfires would be a stressful and upsetting time for impacted residents.

“Our thoughts are with all of those residents who have been impacted by the bushfires and council is working to provide practical support,” Cr Jamieson said.

“These additional waste services will assist those affected by power loss to dispose of their spoilt food and smoke or fire damaged materials.

“In addition, council will allow free access to Buderim, Yandina and Nambour refuse tips to residents in Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Weyba areas until close of business Sunday September 22. This applies to both general and green waste.

“Council reiterates its sincere thanks to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Police and all other agencies for their incredible work throughout this fire.”

Residents in the affected areas are asked to show their driver’s licence or rates notice to access this free service.

Any resident who has a damaged rubbish bin should urgently contact council’s customer service centre on 5475 7272 to arrange a high priority replacement.

For the latest information on bushfire recovery, keep following Sunshine Coast Council’s Facebook page and view council’s Managing Disaster information on our Disaster Hub.